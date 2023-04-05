Bucks clinch No. 1 seed, best record in NBA with win over Chicago | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

The 2023 NBA Playoffs will come through Milwaukee after the Bucks clinched the top record in the league with a 105-92 win over Chicago on Wednesday night.

Things didn’t look good in the third quarter, as the Bulls built a 10-point lead. But Milwaukee answered with a 10-2 run to end the period before firmly taking control midway through the fourth.

Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) and then losing Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) just eight minutes into the game, the Bucks leaned on Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday on the offensive end. Portis and Lopez combined for 53 points and 20 rebounds, while Holiday chipped in 20 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds.

Followed up with Budenholzer and asked if he thought Middleton would be able out for the final two games of the regular season. Budenholzer: "I don't know. I think we'll learn more and know more going forward, so I couldn't say tonight." https://t.co/fmud0Ueps1 — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 6, 2023

Joe Ingles added nine points, and Wesley Matthews gave the club seven points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Nikola Vucevic led the way for Chicago with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Coby White had 14 points.

The win was No. 58 on the season and guaranteed that the Bucks will have home-court advantage in the playoffs as long as they are alive.

Milwaukee will close out the season with games against Memphis on Friday and a trip to Toronto on Sunday.