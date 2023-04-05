Wyoming transfer announces commitment to Wisconsin | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Wisconsin basketball team has hit the transfer portal to give a boost to its roster.

Wyoming guard Noah Reynolds announced Wednesday night he had committed to the Badgers.

After earning 11.3 minutes per game as a freshman, Reynolds’ role expanded this past season for the Cowboys. Before concussions sidelined him, the guard played in 19 games, including 10 starts. He averaged 14.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while shooting 32.9% from three and 55.9% from inside the arc.

A native of Peoria, Ill., the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Reynolds joins a team that could return a majority of its lineup, including its entire starting lineup. So far, the only player to announce he would be leaving the Badgers was reserve guard Jordan Davis, while forward Tyler Wahl made it official on Tuesday that he would be coming back for a fifth year. More roster changes, both additions and subtractions, are expected in the weeks to come.

Reynolds, who visited campus while Wisconsin was still playing in the NIT, will have two years of eligibility remaining.