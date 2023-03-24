Keston Hiura won’t make Brewers opening day roster, team will try to move him | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

It appears Keston Hiura’s time with the Milwaukee Brewers will come to an end.

GM Matt Arnold told reporters that Hiura, who is out of minor league options, had not made the Opening Day roster. The team will try to trade the former first-round pick before waiving him. If no one were to claim him, there is a chance he could remain with the organization if he were willing to start the year in Triple-A.

The Brewers have informed out-of-options Keston Hiura and nonroster OF Tyler Naquin that they won’t make the team. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 24, 2023

Hiura burst onto the scene in the second half of the 2019 season, batting .303, hitting 19 home runs and driving in 49. But he was never able to replicate that over the next three seasons that were split between the majors and Triple-A. He batted just .205 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI in 200 games.

In addition to his struggles at the plate, Hiura was a liability as a fielder, with his time split between second and first base.

Milwaukee took Hiura in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of UC-Irvine.