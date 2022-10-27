Brewers: David Stearns stepping down, Matt Arnold promoted to president of baseball operations | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

David Stearns’ time leading Milwaukee’s front office has come to a close.

The Brewers announced Thursday morning that Stearns was stepping down as the team’s president of baseball operations. He will be replaced by current general manager and senior vice president Matt Arnold. Stearns will remain in an advisory role for the club and owner Mark Attanasio.

“This is not an easy decision for me and is something I have been wrestling with for a long time,” Stearns said in a team release. “Mark Attanasio and I have had an open dialogue and we both knew this day could eventually come. It has been a priority for both of us that any transition would take place while the organization is in a healthy position with solid leadership and a talented roster going forward. That is certainly the case today.”

Under Stearns guidance, the Brewers made the playoffs four straight seasons and came within a game of going to the World Series in 2018. But they missed the postseason this year by one game and Stearns came under fire for his decision to trade All-Star closer Josh Hader while not adding any immediate help to his own roster.

Most execs in the industry believe that David Stearns will soon join the #Mets as President of Baseball Operations with Billy Eppler remaining as GM…but only Steve Cohen knows….wait and see — Jim Bowden⚾️🏈 (@JimBowdenGM) October 27, 2022

Arnold steps into the role after spending the last three seasons as the general manager. He joined the club in 2015 after eight years with the Tampa Bay Rays. In total, Arnold has 22 years of MLB experience.

“I want to thank Mark and David for their support throughout my seven years here. I am excited to be taking the reins in leading our baseball operations efforts,” said Arnold. “We have a dedicated staff that has identified and developed talent at both the amateur and professional levels. This has served us well over the years and will allow for a seamless transition.

“Milwaukee and Wisconsin are home to our family and home to fans who consistently demonstrate their passion for the Brewers,” Arnold continued. “I embrace the opportunity to continue working toward our goal – winning a World Series.”