Brewers’ Stearns: Hader trade hurt team more than expected
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns acknowledged the trade of four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader affected the team more than he expected at the time he made the deal.
The Brewers were 57-45 and owned a three-game lead in the NL Central on Aug. 1 when they traded Hader to the San Diego Padres for pitchers Taylor Rogers and Dinelson Lamet, pitching prospect Robert Gasser and outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz. The Brewers went 29-31 the rest of the way and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
"We don't get do-overs. … The [Josh] Hader trade clearly had an impact on the team — a more pronounced impact than I thought it would." #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/CKC3LPCbM0
