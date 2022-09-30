Brewers beat Miami, stay a 1/2 game back of Philadelphia for final playoff spot | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is still nipping at the heals of Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card spot following a 1-0 win over Miami on Friday night.

Corbin Burnes was excellent over eight innings of work. He allowed just four hits while striking out seven to improve to 12-8 on the year.

Manager Craig Counsell turned to Devin Williams in the ninth to lock it down but things got a little interesting. The Marlins loaded the bases before Williams struck out Jesus Sanchez to end the game. It was one of three strikeouts for the pitcher in the inning, as he notched his 15th save of the season.

Miami’s Sany Alcantara was nearly as good as Burnes. He limited Milwaukee to only five hits in eight innings and struck out eight. The lone run he gave up came via a sac-fly from Rowdy Tellez in the seventh.

The win kept the Brewers within a 1/2 game of Philadelphia for the final playoff spot with five games to play. The Phillies still have six to play after getting the second game of a doubleheader rained out in Washington on Friday.

Milwaukee must finish ahead of Philadelphia in the standings to make the postseason, as the Phillies would win the tiebreaker if the teams finished with the same record.

The Brewers and Marlins will continue their series Saturday night at American Family Field.