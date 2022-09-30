New England QB Mac Jones out for Sunday, Packers CB Jaire Alexander questionable | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

New England will not have starting quarterback Mac Jones when it visits Green Bay on Sunday to face the Packers.

The Patriots announced Friday that the former first-round pick would miss the game with an ankle injury suffered last week against Baltimore. Jones appeared at practice Friday morning for the first time this week but didn’t do anything. Veteran Brian Hoyer will start in Jones’ place.

Hoyer hasn’t started a game since 2020 and has lost his last 11 starts overall dating back to 2016. The 37-year-old appeared in five games for New England last year, completing 9 of 11 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown.

On the Packers side of things, the only key player on the injury report is cornerback Jaire Alexander. The All-Pro practiced Friday after sitting out Thursday. He is dealing with a groin injury that forced him out of the win over Tampa Bay in the first quarter and is officially listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Christian Watson, who didn’t play against the Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury, is expected to return against the Patriots.

Tackle Caleb Jones is listed as out after not practicing all week due to an illness.

