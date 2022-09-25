Packers 14, Buccaneers 12: 2-minute drill

Green Bay got off to a hot start and then held on late to beat Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Game Balls

Offense:

QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers was on fire to start the game, as the Packers surgically dissected the Tampa Bay defense on its first three drives. Two of them went for touchdowns and a third came up just short with Aaron Jones fumbling at the 1-yard line. In the half, Rodgers went 15-for-18 for 171 yards and two scores. Green Bay started 5-for-5 on third down with Rodgers’ converting all of them through the air.

Things got a bit tougher after the half and the Packers were shut out. Rodgers finished 27 of 35 for 271 yards, while also throwing his third interception of the season.

WR Romeo Doubs

With the Packers down a couple wide receivers, Doubs put together his best effort of the season. He set career highs with eight catches and 73 yards. That included three grabs for 35 yards on the opening drive and his first NFL touchdown. The eight catches were the most by a Green Bay wide receiver not named Davante Adams since 2018.

Defense:

LB De’Vondre Campbell

The All-Pro was everywhere for a Packers defense that limited Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to just 285 yards, including only 203 yards before the final drive of the game. Campbell had a team-high 14 tackles and made the biggest play of the game, tipping away Brady’s pass on the potential game-tying 2-point attempt in the final seconds.

BROKEN UP‼️ Packers D holds on the 2-PT conversion 😤 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/n4Z4xOfYww — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2022

DL Kenny Clark

A week after getting shredded on the ground against Chicago, the Packers held Tampa Bay to just 34 yards on 14 attempts. A big reason was Clark, who played in the offensive backfield much of the game. He had a pair of sacks, hit the quarterback a couple more times and ended up with two tackles for loss.

Best Video

Best Tweets

Tom Brady when he doesn't have 3 All-Pro receivers, a HOF TE & an elite offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qyUKorx6Yj — Barry (@BarryOnHere) September 25, 2022

Ironicaly neither team really took any shots today pic.twitter.com/zUgaDiJBhp — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) September 25, 2022

Packers CB Keisean Nixon on the dramatic ending: "Time to go home. We walked into their trap, took over their trap, and go home. Simple." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 26, 2022

In Case You Missed It

— All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari made his season debut, though he didn’t play every snap. Coach Matt LaFleur decided to alternate drives between Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman. Bakhtiari was apparently not pleased with the rotation. LaFleur said they’ll see how Bakhtiari’s knee responds before deciding on a plan for next week.

— The Packers played without wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson. Both guys are dealing with hamstring injuries. Watkins was placed on injured reserve on Saturday and will miss four games. Watson traveled with the team but did not play.

— Tampa Bay was also very beat up, especially at wide receiver. The Buccaneers played without Mike Evans, who was suspended, while Chris Godwin and Julio Jones missed the game with injuries. Starting left tackle Donovan Smith was also absent with an elbow injury.

— The Packers lost All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander in the first half to a groin injury. LaFleur said he saw Alexander in the locker room after the game and he was all smiles. He’s hopeful the injury isn’t too serious but they’ll know more after getting back to Green Bay.

— Center Josh Myers was forced from the game in the final minutes of the fourth quarter due to cramping. Jake Hanson replaced him.

Inside the Numbers

2.7 – That was Green Bay’s rushing average against a stout front seven for Tampa Bay. Running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for just 68 yards on the ground.

3 – That is how many teams in the NFC North are sitting at 2-1 after the Packers, Bears and Vikings all won.

1 – That was how many times the Packers converted on third down over their final nine attempts. For the game, they were 6-for-15.

2 – That was how many turnovers the Packers defense forced. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker knocked the ball loose from Breshad Perriman in the second quarter to snuff out a potential scoring drive, and then safety Keisean Nixon punched a ball out from Russell Gage to end another Tampa Bay drive.

5 – That is how many punts Pat O’Donnell dropped inside the 20-yard line for the Packers. He was helped immensely by the cover team, headlined by safety Rudy Ford.

What’s Next

Green Bay (2-1) will host New England (1-2) on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.