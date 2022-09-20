Two home runs push the Mets past the Brewers 7-5 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

New York had just four hits but they were big ones in a 7-5 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

A three-run homer from Pete Alonso, his second in as many games, allowed the Mets to get within one run at 4-3 in the sixth. In the seventh, after Taylor Rogers walked the bases loaded, Francisco Lindor drilled a grand slam to give New York its first lead of the game. Rogers took the loss to drop to 4-8 on the year and also recorded his 10th blown save of the season.

Milwaukee’s offense had its moments, scoring three runs in the second inning and adding another in the fifth courtesy of a Kolton Wong single. Willy Adames would single in another run in the eighth but that would be all for the Brewers the rest of the night.

Aaron Ashby got the start for Milwaukee, his first in just more than a month. He went two innings, giving up one hit, while striking out two and walking a pair. The bullpen did its job until Alonso took Brad Boxberger deep in the sixth and Lindor’s blast off Rogers in the seventh.

It was Milwaukee’s third-straight loss but the club still only trails Philadelphia by 2 1/2 games for the final wild-card spot in the NL thanks to the Phillies recent five game losing streak.

The Brewers and Mets will finish out their series Wednesday afternoon.