Kenney & Heilprin: Does Wisconsin Have A Chance Against Ohio State?, Anatomy Of An Upset | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach begin the show by recapping the New Mexico State win and giving some takeaways. They then discuss various angles of the Ohio State contest, where there should be positivity and everything Wisconsin has to do to win the game. Also: Big Ten Week 3 wraparound