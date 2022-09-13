Packers put LB Krys Barnes on IR, sign T Caleb Jones to active roster | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Linebacker Krys Barnes avoided a season-ending injury but the Green Bay linebacker will miss an extended period of time.

The Packers placed the veteran on injured reserve Tuesday. It means he will miss at least four weeks but can be added back to the roster. Tackle Caleb Jones was signed from the practice squad to fill the open roster spot.

Barnes went down with what appeared to be a serious injury in the loss to Minnesota. He was eventually taken off the field on a cart. But the NFL Network reported Monday that it was just a high ankle sprain for the former undrafted free agent.

Barnes was getting extended playing time due to the shoulder injury suffered by first-round pick Quay Walker. There was good news on that front Monday, as well, as coach Matt LaFleur said Walker has a chance to play this Sunday against Chicago.

As for Jones, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday he was signed in an effort to keep him from being poached by another team. The Packers like the future prospects of the 6-foot-9, 370-pound Jones and added him despite already having 10 offensive linemen on the active roster.