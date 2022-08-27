Brewers explode late to beat Cubs 7-0 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee scored all of its runs in the seventh and eighth innings on its way to a 7-0 win over Chicago on Saturday night at American Family Field.

The game was a pitchers’ duel through six innings, as the Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff and the Cubs’ Drew Smyly didn’t allow a run in their starts. It wasn’t until Chicago turned to Rowan Wick in the seventh that Milwaukee’s offense came to life. The Brewers scored four runs, including a three-run homer from Christian Yelich. They added three more in the eighth inning off Michael Rucker, as Kolten Wong hit a solo homer and Willy Adames drilled a two-run shot.

That was more than enough offense for a trio of relievers — Taylor Rogers, Matt Bush and Brent Suter — to get the win for Milwaukee. Rogers earned the victory, his second of the year.

Woodruff was locked in much of the night. He allowed just four hits and struck out 10. It was his third double-digit strikeout effort of the season.

Yelich went 4-for-5 on the night, while Andrew McCutchen and Wong each had a pair of hits.

The win allowed Milwaukee to stay within 2 1/2 games of San Diego for the final Wild Card spot in the NL. The Brewers are also still six games back of St. Louis in the division.

Chicago and Milwaukee will close out the series Sunday afternoon.