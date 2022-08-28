Yelich, Wong homer again as Brewers beat Cubs 9-7 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s offense showed up Sunday in a 9-7 win over Chicago to help the Brewers to their first series win in more than two weeks.

After the Cubs took a 2-0 lead, Milwaukee stormed back with five runs in the third and fourth innings. It included a two-run homer from Christian Yelich, his second home run in as many days. Chicago got back into the game with a Nico Hoerner long ball only to see the Brewers score four more runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The highlight of that stretch was another two-run shot by Kolten Wong. It was also his second homer in the last two games.

The Cubs closed the gap once again in the ninth, getting two runs off of Brad Boxberger. That’s when manager Craig Counsell turned to Devin Williams, who came in and shut things down for his ninth save of the season.

Eric Lauer got the start for Milwaukee. He made it five innings, giving up four runs on six hits. He struck out four and walked four.

Yelich and Wong each had three hits for the Brewers, as the team piled up 16 hits as a team.

The win, combined with San Diego’s loss to Kansas City, allowed Milwaukee to climb to within 1 1/2 games of the Padres for the final wild card spot in the National League.

The Brewers will welcome in Pittsburgh for a series at American Family Field starting Monday.