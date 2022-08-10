Brewers get walk-off win over Tampa Bay | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee found offense late to finish off a two-game sweep of Tampa Bay with a 4-3 win in extra innings Wednesday afternoon.

The Brewers trailed 3-2 heading to the bottom of the ninth. Rowdy Tellez changed that with a solo home run, his 22nd on the year. Then, in the 10th, Willy Adames delivered the game-winning RBI with a single to left that scored Tyrone Taylor.

Prior to those heroics, it appeared it was gonna be a hard luck loss for Brandon Woodruff. He allowed just four hits over seven innings of work, but three of them scored runs. That included a pair of home runs for the Rays, the first long balls Woodruff had allowed since late May.

But the bullpen was solid for a second straight game. Hoby Milner got the Brewers out of a bases loaded situation in the eighth inning, and then Trevor Gott and Devin Williams delivered scoreless innings in the ninth and 10th, respectively.

Milwaukee jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first inning. Mike Brosseau got it started with an RBI single before Keston Hiura later drove him in with a single of his own.

The Brewers improved to 5-5 in extra inning games this season and moved to within a 1/2 game of St. Louis for first place in the NL Central. Milwaukee will now head to face the Cardinals in a pivotal series starting Friday at Busch Stadium.