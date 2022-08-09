Andrew McCutchen, Kolten Wong combine for 4 RBI in Milwaukee’s 5-3 win vs Tampa Bay | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee put together one of its more complete games Tuesday night against Tampa Bay in a 5-3 win.

Making his first home start since May, pitcher Freddy Peralta went five innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. His lone big mistake of the night came on an 0-2 fastball that Yandy Díaz drilled 421-feet to tie the game on a two-run homer.

Peralta got some help from his defense, including a remarkable grab from centerfielder Tyrone Taylor at the fence to pull back a ball that would have been a solo home run for David Peralta.

TYRONE TAYLOR OFF A POGO STICK TO ROB THE HOMER!!!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/8hZX8PbuVM — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) August 10, 2022

Offensively, Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong delivered a pair of RBI, while Taylor also drove in a run. Four of the five runs scored came with two outs.

Once Peralta left, the Brewers bullpen largely held the Rays in check. They had just two hits and one run over the final four innings. Manager Craig Counsell turned to Matt Bush in the ninth inning and he delivered a scoreless frame with a couple strikeouts to earn his second save of the season.

The win was just the second in Milwaukee’s last seven games, though it did allow the club to pull to within one game of St. Louis for first place in the NL Central.

The Brewers and Rays will close out the quick two game series Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field.