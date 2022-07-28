Packers: As Romeo Doubs shines, Christian Watson is forced to watch from the sideline | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

No wide receiver on the Green Bay Packers roster had a better day Tuesday in the team’s second practice of training camp than Romeo Doubs. The rookie out of Nevada constantly flashed in the non-padded session, catching a couple of short touchdowns, including going up over Eric Stokes to pluck the ball away from the cornerback in the corner of the end zone.

While the fourth-round pick was turning heads and building an on-field relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the team’s second-round pick — Christian Watson — watched from the sidelines. He’s on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing knee surgery right after the offseason program came to an end in June.

Watson told reporters Thursday he first felt what he called a “lingering soreness” in his left knee while running routes during OTAs. Soon after it was decided he’d undergo a procedure to deal with the issue, which he knew would then leave him unable to take part in the start of training camp.

“I’m trying to be as locked in as possible in everything that we do whether that’s in meetings, special teams meetings, in walkthroughs and on the field,” Watson said. “I’m fully engaged at all times, making sure that I’m doing the same things that I would be doing, even if I was practicing, even though I’m not right now.”

The Packers traded up to get Watson, one of three wide receivers they took in April’s NFL Draft. The selections were designed to help address void left following the trade of Davante Adams to Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with Kansas City in free agency. Coming from North Dakota State, the transition to the NFL was already going to be a difficult one for Watson in his first year, but the injury and resulting missed time will certainly make it even tougher for him to make an early impact.

“I put a lot into having that positive mindset. I’m not really looking at any negatives,” Watson said when asked about the impact of the injury on his potential to contribute in his first season. “I’m seeing this as a positive for me in terms of knowing that I’m going to feel better. And surely, when I get back, I’m going to hit the ground running and just do what I can do. I mean, I never came in here with the expectation of knowing I was going to be the No. 1 receiver. Obviously, that’s something I strive for, but obviously, it’s not something that’s given. So, the moment I get back I’m going to work the same as if I would have been here this whole time. I’m going to work to be that No. 1 receiver. Whatever role is given to me at that point is the role that I’m going to accept and continue to expand upon.”

Watson said his status is still day-to-day but he didn’t know how much of training camp, if any, he’d be cleared to take part in.