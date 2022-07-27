Rowdy Tellez collects 6 RBI in Milwaukee’s 10-4 win over Minnesota | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished off a quick two-game sweep of Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon with a 10-4 win.

Rowdy Tellez did much of the damage for the Brewers. The burly first baseman drilled a three-run homer in the first inning and followed with another three-run shot in the fourth inning as Milwaukee broke the game open. Tellez now has games with five RBI, six RBI and eight RBI this season. It was also his fourth multi-home run game of 2022.

Tellez wasn’t alone in the offensive explosion as the Brewers scored at least six runs for a fifth time in the last six games, all of which they won. The club walked a season-high 10 times (starter Chris Archer issued six of them), including three for Christian Yelich. Luis Urias followed up his game-winning sac-fly Tuesday night with two more RBI on Wednesday. Yelich, Urias and Kolton Wong all scored twice.

Corbin Burnes had his strikeout pitches working nicely in his six innings of work. He piled up 11 Ks, tying his career high for double-digit strikeout games in a season with eight. Burnes did allow three runs on five hits while improving to 8-4 on the year.

Milwaukee is now 5-1 since the All-Star break and sitting three games up on St. Louis for first place in the NL Central. The club will get Thursday off before opening a weekend series in Boston.