Brewers lose to Pittsburgh, lose Adrian Houser to injury | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee fell 8-7 Thursday night in Pittsburgh but may have also lost another starting pitcher for an extended period.

Adrian Houser left the game in the third inning with right elbow tightness. Manager Craig Counsell said after the game that the righty would head back to Milwaukee to be examined further and would be put on the injured list. The Brewers are already without Freddy Peralta and fill-in starter Aaron Ashby, while they just got Brandon Woodruff back after a month on the IL.

The Pirates had put three runs on Houser before he left, all of which came on a pair of home runs. It was just the start for Pittsburgh, which would hit five long balls in the game. The final three came off the bat of catcher Michael Perez, who doubled his home run total for the season on Thursday.

Milwaukee put up a fight, though, especially in the ninth inning. Trailing 8-4, the Brewers scored three runs and had the tying run in scoring position before Luis Urias flied out to center to end the game.

Andrew McCutchen had three hits, while Willy Adames drove in a pair of runs. Christian Yelich had a couple hits, as did Kolton Wong in the loss.

The loss snapped a four game winning streak and left the Brewers one game up on St. Louis in the NL Central.

It will be Milwaukee and Pittsburgh again Friday night.