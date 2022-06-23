Bucks go with G/F MarJon Beauchamp in the first round | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee added an athletic wing with a high upside to its roster by selecting MarJon Beauchamp with the 24th pick of Thursday’s NBA Draft in Brooklyn.

The 6-foot-6 Beauchamp spent the past year playing with the G League Ignite where he averaged 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 12 games. How he ended up there is bit of a winding road.

Beauchamp was a top-60 player in the country coming out of high school as part of the 2020 class and held offers from some of the major programs in the nation. But he decided to forego college and prepare for the 2021 draft. His plans changed, though, and Beauchamp ended up back home in Washington playing at Yakima Valley College for 12 games in the spring of 2021 where he averaged 30.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. He then signed with the Ignite last September.

I’m telling you right now MarJon Beauchamp is going to be a STEAL 🤫 Goes #24 to Milwaukee 🍿pic.twitter.com/JRoqOEaycX — Overtime (@overtime) June 24, 2022

Scouting reports have Beauchamp as a guy that could be an elite defender with his quickness, long wingspan and effort. Milwaukee worked Beauchamp out twice during the draft process and he had dinner with coach Mike Budenholzer. Bucks assistant GM Milt Newton told reporters Thursday that Beauchamp may already be the team’s most athletic player outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Due to trades, the 21-year-old is just the third first-round pick of GM Jon Horst’s six-year tenure that might actually suit up for Milwaukee and the first since Donte DiVincenzo in 2018.