Wizards select Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis with 10th pick

June 23, 2022
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin

Johnny Davis is headed to the nation’s capital to begin his NBA career.

The Washington Wizards made the Wisconsin guard the No. 10 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Davis is the first Badgers player to be drafted since 2015 and just the third lottery pick since 2000 joining Devin Harris (2004) and Frank Kaminsky (2015). Harris is the only Wisconsin native to go higher than Davis since 1990.

An All-American for the Badgers last season, Davis led UW to a Big Ten title while scoring 19.7 points, grabbing 8.2 rebounds and dishing out 2.1 assists per game.