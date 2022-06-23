Wizards select Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis with 10th pick | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Johnny Davis is headed to the nation’s capital to begin his NBA career.

The Washington Wizards made the Wisconsin guard the No. 10 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

"With the 10th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards select… Johnny Davis, from the University of Wisconsin!"@JohnnyDavis is officially LEAGUE!#OnWisconsin x #NBADraftpic.twitter.com/DPLRlOBVBa — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 24, 2022

Davis is the first Badgers player to be drafted since 2015 and just the third lottery pick since 2000 joining Devin Harris (2004) and Frank Kaminsky (2015). Harris is the only Wisconsin native to go higher than Davis since 1990.

An All-American for the Badgers last season, Davis led UW to a Big Ten title while scoring 19.7 points, grabbing 8.2 rebounds and dishing out 2.1 assists per game.

Wes Unseld Jr on Johnny Davis' character and toughness pic.twitter.com/GqEsWXA1pQ — Matt Modderno (@MattModderno) June 24, 2022