Brewers tie longest losing streak in more than a decade with 8-6 loss in Washington

Milwaukee has matched its longest losing streak in more than a decade following an 8-6 loss in Washington on Saturday.

The Nationals knocked Eric Lauer around the park to the tune of eight runs on seven hits. His five innings of work included four walks and three home runs allowed. All of those came in the fifth inning when Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell went deep back-to-back-to-back to blow the game open.

Washington starter Patrick Corbin sailed through the first six innings, giving up just one run before running into trouble in the seventh when the Brewers scored three runs. Milwaukee actually got the tying run to the plate in Rowdy Tellez but reliever Kyle Finnegan got him to line out with the bases loaded.

Christian Yelich knocked his sixth home run of the year to lead off the game and he finished with three hits. Mark Mathias drilled the first homer of his career on a two-run shot, while Lorenzo Cain added an RBI double. Luis Urias had his own two-run homer in the ninth inning.

But it was not enough for the Brewers, who fell for an eighth straight game. The losing streak is tied for the team’s longest since losing nine straight in May 2010.

They’ll look to avoid being swept by the last-place Nationals on Sunday.