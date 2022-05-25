Brewers get just enough offense, beat San Diego 2-1 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished off the first leg of its longest road trip of the season with a 2-1 win Wednesday afternoon in San Diego.

Offense was hard to come by for both squads with the teams having a combined 8 hits on the day. But it was the Brewers that found some timely hitting to get them the win. Facing a 1-0 deficit after 6 innings, Milwaukee got an RBI double from Rowdy Tellez to tie the game and then a sac-fly from Tyrone Taylor to take a lead it would not relinquish.

Make it 6️⃣ RBI for Tyrone this series! This one gives us the late lead.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/N3bMWGwVmj — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 25, 2022

Aaron Ashby got the start and proved up to the challenge. He went 5 2/3 innings allowing just the 1 run on 4 hits. He struck out 5 and walked 3.

A trio of relievers held San Diego in check the rest of the way. Luis Perdomo picked up the win after giving up just a hit in 1 1/3 innings. Brad Boxberger struck out all 3 batters he faced in the eighth and then Devin Williams closed things down in the ninth for his fourth save of the year.

Yu Darvish was hit with the loss. He was tagged with both runs over 6 2/3 innings.

The Brewers ended up taking 2 of 3 in the series. They’ll now head back to the Midwest to face St. Louis in a series that gets underway Thursday. Milwaukee is 3.5 games up on the Cardinals for first in the NL Central.