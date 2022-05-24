Brewers: OF Hunter Refroe placed on 10-day IL

May 24, 2022
|In Brewers
|By Zach Heilprin

The tough injury news keeps coming for the Milwaukee Brewers.

A day after placing pitcher Freddy Peralta on the injured list, the team put outfielder Hunter Renfroe there too with a strained hamstring.

Renfroe was injured in Monday night’s loss to San Diego. He wasn’t sure how serious the injury was but following an MRI on Tuesday it became clear a trip to the injured list would be necessary.

It’s a significant loss for Milwaukee’s offense. Renfroe leads the team in batting average (.266) and hits (38), while being tied with Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez for the team lead in home runs (9).