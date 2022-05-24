Brewers: OF Hunter Refroe placed on 10-day IL | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

The tough injury news keeps coming for the Milwaukee Brewers.

A day after placing pitcher Freddy Peralta on the injured list, the team put outfielder Hunter Renfroe there too with a strained hamstring.

OF Hunter Renfroe placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. INF/OF Mark Mathias selected from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/6RbH0aGc4u — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 24, 2022

Renfroe was injured in Monday night’s loss to San Diego. He wasn’t sure how serious the injury was but following an MRI on Tuesday it became clear a trip to the injured list would be necessary.

It’s a significant loss for Milwaukee’s offense. Renfroe leads the team in batting average (.266) and hits (38), while being tied with Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez for the team lead in home runs (9).