Dominant pitching helps Brewers to 1-0 win against Atlanta | Brewers | Zach Heilprin

A remarkable night of pitching by Milwaukee and one bad pitch from Atlanta allowed the Brewers to earn a 1-0 win Monday night at American Family Field.

Freddy Peralta went a season-best 7 innings, allowing only 2 hits and striking out 10. It was his second good start in a row and the fourth in his last five. But it was still 0-0 as he left the mound after the sixth inning. That’s because Braves’ starter Ian Anderson nearly matched him through the first 5 frames. It wasn’t until a wild pitch from Anderson in the sixth allowed Hunter Renfroe to score and break the tie.

Peralta would throw one more inning before turning things over to Devin Williams and Josh Hader. All that duo did was ring up strike outs on all six batters they faced.

It was Hader’s 14th save of the year and he still hasn’t allowed a run. His scoreless streak is now at 35 innings, which is tied for the fifth-longest in mark in AL/NL history, according to MLB.com’s Jason Catania. In fact, he’s dealt with a runner in scoring position in just three games and he’s struck out 5 of the 7 batters he’s faced in that situation.

Milwaukee’s bats managed 5 hits on the night, including 2 by Luis Urias. He’s batting .302 since returning to the club 12 games ago.

The Brewers played without Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames. McCutchen tweeted he had been cleared to return after missing the last 10 days due to testing positive for COVID and manager Craig Counsell said the ramp up to get him back in action won’t be long. Adames is dealing with an ankle injury and Counsell told reporters before the game that the shortstop was expected to see a doctor Monday night to determine the severity of the injury. A stint on the injured list was a possibility.

The Braves and Atlanta will meet against Tuesday night.