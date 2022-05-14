Brewers: Eric Lauer allows 3 HRs in 9-3 loss to Miami | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Aguilar, Jorge Soler and Brian Anderson homered, and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-3.

Miami starter Trevor Rogers pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Rogers allowed five hits, struck out eight and hit a batter.

A day after leaving early because of stomach discomfort, Avisaíl García singled twice for the Marlins, who snapped a five-game home skid.

Solo homers from Aguilar and Soler and Anderson’s two-run shot against Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer in the fourth helped the Marlins erase a 1-0 deficit. Lauer had his worst outing of the season in giving up four runs in five innings of work.

The teams will meet in the series finale Sunday in Miami.