Christian Yelich hits for cycle but Brewers fall to Cincinnati | Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has lost its second straight series and this one came to the lowly Cincinnati Reds following a 14-11 loss Wednesday afternoon.

The Brewers fell behind 7-0 after just two innings as Adrian Houser got shelled. He was only officially charged with allowing 3 of those runs, but it was a rough outing for the righty. He lasted just 4 innings, allowing 6 hits and walking 4 batters. He dropped to 3-3 on the year.

Milwaukee got back into the game with a 3-run homer from Christian Yelich and two solo shots from Hunter Renfroe. A 6-run eighth inning for the Reds, including 5 runs off of reliever J.C. Mejia, seemingly closed the door on any comeback hopes. However, the Brewers gave themselves a shot by scoring 6 runs in the ninth, including a 2-run home run by Mike Brosseau, but they couldn’t make it all the way back.

Yelich hit for the cycle for the third time in his career and all three have come against the Reds. It was the first time he’s done it since his NL MVP season of 2018.

TJ Friedl, Tommy Pham and Tyler Stephenson all had 3 hits for the Reds, who won their second straight series and have won four of their last six games after starting the year 3-22. Stephenson finished with 4 RBI, while Colin Moran and Tyler Naquin had 3 RBI each.

The Brewers have now lost four of their last five games. After a day off Thursday, they will be in Miami to face the Marlins in a weekend series.