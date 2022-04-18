Christian Yelich hits grand slam, Brewers beat Pittsburgh | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Christian Yelich hit the fourth grand slam of his career to help Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh 6-1 on Monday night at American Family Field.

With the Brewers holding a 2-1 lead, the 2018 NL MVP stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth inning. He promptly took a 1-0 changeup from Zach Thompson and crushed it to right for a 429-foot home run. It was his first homer since Sept. 24 of last year and just the second in his last 51 games.

Kolten Wong drove in one run on a sacrifice fly and also scored on a wild pitch.

It was plenty of offense for Eric Lauer and the pitching staff. Lauer went six innings, giving up one run on five hits and striking out five to get the win. The trio of Jandel Gustave, Hoby Milner and Jose Urena held the Pirates in check the rest of the game.

A Diego Castillo home run was the only offense for Pittsburgh. Former Brewers fan favorite Daniel Vogelbach had a pair of hits in his return to Milwaukee, but the Pirates were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Milwaukee improved to 6-5 on the season. It’ll be the same two teams Tuesday night.