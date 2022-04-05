Brewers: C Pedro Severino suspended for 80 games | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s backup catcher is going to miss half the season.

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Pedro Severino had been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Clomiphene, a banned substance under the league’s PED prevention program.

In a statement released by the MLB Players Association, Severino said he and his wife had been trying to start a family but have had infertility issues. A doctor prescribed a drug to potentially aid in that and Severino later learned it had Clomiphene in it.

“I accept responsibility for this mistake and have decided not to challenge my suspension,” Severino said a statement from the MLB Players Association. “I have been a professional baseball player since I was 16 years old, and I have also been in the big leagues for parts of seven seasons. I have been tested more than 100 times in my career and I had never had an issue. In my attempt to start a family, I made a mistake.

“With that said, I want to apologize to the Milwaukee Brewers organization, the staff, my teammates and our fans for letting you down. I hope you can accept me back in July and we can have a great second half.”

The Brewers signed Severino to a one-year deal in the offseason to serve as the backup to Omar Narváez.

“The Milwaukee Brewers join Major League Baseball in its efforts to erase performance-enhancing drugs from our game,” President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said in a release. “The organization fully supports MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. We also support Pedro during this time and will welcome him back upon the conclusion of his discipline.”

Severino had a very nice spring hitting .435 with two home runs and three doubles.