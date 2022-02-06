Portis scores 30, Bucks rout Trail Blazers 137-108 | In In Bucks | By By Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bobby Portis Jr. had a season-high 30 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Milwaukee Bucks handed the Portland Trail Blazers their fifth straight loss, 137-108 on Saturday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, with a season-high four 3-pointers, and nine rebounds. He has scored at least 25 points in each of his 18 games since Christmas, the third-longest streak in Bucks’ history.

The 137 points was a season-high for Milwaukee.

Anfernee Simons had 19 points for the Blazers.