Antetokounmpo scores 28 as Bucks past Clippers 137-113

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, Jrue Holiday added 27 and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 137-113.

The Bucks had three players with double doubles. Antetokounmpo pulled down 10 rebounds, Holidway had 13 assists and Bobby Portis 24 points and 11 rebounds. It is the first time since last April that the Bucks have had three players with at least 24 points in a regular-season game.

Norman Powell, who was acquired in a five-player trade with Portland on Friday, had 28 points in his Clippers debut and Marcus Morris Sr. scored 20 points along with eight rebounds.