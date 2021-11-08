Corbin Burnes, Craig Counsell finalists for major awards | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is in position to have its first Cy Young Award winner since 1982.

When the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced the finalists Monday for the award that goes to the best pitcher in each league, the Brewers Corbin Burnes was among the three names listed in the National League.

Burnes was simply dominating in his third year for Milwaukee. He became the first Brewers pitcher to win the ERA title and led the league in strikeouts per nine innings. The 27-year-old also set an MLB record by recording 58 strikeouts to start the season before allowing his first walk. Burnes finished 11-5 on the year and was the top pitcher on a Milwaukee team that won the NL Central.

The Brewers have two Cy Young Award winners in their history with Rollie Fingers winning in 1981 and Pete Vuckovich taking it home the following year.

The other two finalists this season are Max Scherzer of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Zack Wheeler of the New York Mets. The winner will be announced Nov. 17.

Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell is also up for a major award, as he is one of the three finalists for NL Manager of the Year. It’s the second time in three years the Wisconsin native has earned the honor.

Counsell led the club to 95 wins, tied for the second most in team history, as Milwaukee made the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

San Francisco’s Gabe Kapler and former St. Louis manager Mike Schildt are the other finalists. The winner will be revealed Nov. 16.