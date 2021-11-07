Beal scores 30 points to help Wizards beat Bucks, 101-94 | In In Bucks | By By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 30 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Milwaukee Bucks 101-94 on Sunday night.

Beal had his second game of the season with at least 30 points. He averaged more than 30 in each of the past two seasons.

Kyle Kuzma added 15 points and 10 rebounds to help Washington snap an eight-game losing streak in the series with the Bucks. Montrezl Harrell also had 15 points, and Daniel Gafford added 11.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 18 rebounds for the defending champion Bucks. They have lost five of six to drop to 4-6.