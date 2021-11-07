The Camp: Nov. 8, 2021

Wisconsin has won five straight games after dominating Rutgers 52-3. The guys are back from New Jersey after little to no sleep to breakdown Graham Mertz and the passing game showing signs of progress, talking about a worrisome injury in the backfield and discussing another great effort from the defense. They also talk about Wisconsin’s chances to run the table, whether they can compete in the Big Ten title game and what would be considered a successful season. They finish by answering your Twitter questions.