Packers: WR Davante Adams, DC Joe Barry return from COVID absences

Davante Adams is back at Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver was cleared to return after a positive COVID-19 test kept him away from the facility and out of last week’s win in Arizona. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry also returned following his bout with COVID.

“We do,” coach Matt LaFleur said when asked if they had both back in the building. “It’s great to see those guys. They were fired up to be back. It’s a huge benefit to this team.”

LaFleur said Adams still must go through some aspects of the protocol before he can say for sure if he’ll be able to play Sunday against Kansas City.

“We’re hopeful,” LaFleur said of Adams’ status for the game. “There’s a protocol that he’s got to work through and provided he’s able to do that, then he’ll play.”

Doubling down

The NFL is working with the Packers to determine whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers was obeying the rules unvaccinated players have to abide by inside the team facility. LaFleur was asked Wednesday whether they were following the rules and he said, “absolutely.” He was pressed again on the matter Thursday and directly asked whether they gave Rodgers any breaks in having to be masked while in the facility.

“As far as the football space is concerned, I’m 100% confident,” LaFleur said of them obeying the rules.

LaFleur referred to the football space as meeting rooms, walk-through spaces and everything they do inside the building. However, Rodgers has done all of his in-person availabilities in the media room in the building without a mask on, which would seemingly be against the rules. Asked if there were different rules for those availabilities, LaFleur said, “I don’t pay attention to the media rules.”

Reporters allowed inside Lambeau Field for those availabilities are required to be vaccinated, wear masks at all times and are tested on a weekly basis.

Blake Bortles is back

After being the lone quarterback at practice Wednesday, Jordan Love was joined by Blake Bortles on Thursday. The Packers signed the veteran to the practice squad after Rodgers and Kurt Benkert tested positive for COVID.

Bortles spent part of the offseason with Green Bay, so he’s not coming into the situation completely unaware of what will be asked of him.

“Blake has a great foundation with what we have implemented,” LaFleur said. “He’s been in our building, he knows how to get us fully operational. He was, by far, the logical choice to bring back here.”