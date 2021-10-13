LaFleur says ‘stats are for losers’ but the Packers are working to improve red zone offense | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

GREEN BAY — Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy had a number of famous quotes during his 13-year tenure with the team. There was “We’re nobody’s underdog” following a loss to New England in 2010. He also dropped “I’m not in the mood for drama tonight” following the Fail Mary loss at Seattle in 2012. But it was his quip of “statistics are for losers” during his end of the season press conference in January of 2014 that stayed with many that cover the team, as the line was directed at a beat writer.

At least some were having déjà vu Wednesday when current coach Matt LaFleur spoke with reporters and was asked when stats — like the Packers struggles in the red zone on both sides of the ball — actually matter.

“Stats are for losers, sorry,” LaFleur said, clearly not sorry for his comment. “You guys can have a heyday with that. All I care about is wins and losses. Right now, we lost our first game of the year, we’ve won four in a row and we’re trying to go 1-0 this week. So as long as we keep winning, I’ll let you guys write about the stats and we’ll just try to keep taking it one game at a time and going 1-0 each week.”

The familiar comment elicited laughter from the gathered media and LaFleur was asked whether he knew about his predecessor’s history with the phrase.

“I did not know that,” LaFleur said. “I didn’t study Mike McCarthy’s press conferences. I’m not a big stat guy. I just want to win.”

And, as LaFleur pointed out, the Packers have wont despite the issues in the red zone. But that doesn’t mean anyone is satisfied, especially offensively. A year after scoring a touchdown on an NFL-best 76.8% of their trips inside the 20-yard line, the Packers are languishing at 55% in the NFL this year, which ranks 27th in the league.

“I’m not as concerned as everybody else I would say about our redzone. I think we’ll be fine,” LaFleur said. “We’re five games into this thing. And certainly I think we set a standard a year ago of what it should look like. And we haven’t lived up to that standard. That’s that falls on me. I’ve got to do a better job of giving our guys plays that can be successful.”

Part of the issue is when you’re as good as the Packers were last season, teams are going to study what you’re doing and how to slow it. Still, quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes the plays are there for them to reach the heights they did a season ago.

“I think we can be more aggressive. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Rodgers said about fixing the issue. “I think we can keep being more aggressive in those areas. More aggressive doesn’t mean throw the ball more, it just means we have a ton of scheme down there and let’s keep rolling it off the sheet.”

Wide receiver Davante Adams suggested that teams have an idea of what the Packers are trying to do and that is why the numbers are not where they want them to be. He said they want to be simple but not so simple that it’s obvious what is coming. He believes they can switch a few things up in the pass game and take advantage of some situations where the defense is dealing with him on isolated routes.

“We all kind of been conversing about the ways we can get better in the red zone and get back to what we what we kind of made our identity last year,” Adams said. “We’re definitely not on that right now…”

The relationship between Rodgers, Adams and LaFleur should pay dividends in figuring out ways to be more successful in what the Packers call the gold zone. That kind of played out after the Cincinnati game when LaFleur came to Adams.

“We were in the locker room talking about it for a second. It’s just super constructive conversations,” Adams said. “I mean obviously we all want to put the ball in the end zone and he’s calling plays to do so, but if it’s not working as well as what worked before, then sometimes we’re do for an adjustment and switch it up.”