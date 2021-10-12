Packers sign veteran CB to practice squad | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers could be without their starting cornerbacks against Chicago on Sunday, so they went about building some depth Tuesday by bringing a veteran to town.

As first reported by Pro Football Focus, the team signed Quinton Dunbar to their practice squad following a visit. Dunbar started six games for Seattle last season before going on injured reserve in November. Detroit signed him in April but he was released Aug. 12. He last spent time with Arizona on its practice squad.

Dunbar’s best play came in five years with Washington, especially 2019. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Dunbar started 11 games that season, picking off a career-high four passes and broke up eight more. Washington traded him to Seattle for a fifth-round pick following the season.

Green Bay is in need of some help at the position because All-Pro Jaire Alexander is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury for at least two more games, while fellow starter Kevin King went down with a shoulder injury against Cincinnati. His status for the Bears game is unclear.

Those injuries leave rookie Eric Stokes, veteran Chandon Sullivan and relative newcomer Isaac Yiadom as the top options for defensive coordinator Joe Barry. The team also has fifth-round pick Shemar Jean-Charles and recently signed veteran Rasul Douglas as potential replacements.