Packers still gathering opinions on how to proceed with CB Jaire Alexander’s injury | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur is still in wait-and-see mode when it comes to the shoulder injury suffered by star cornerback Jaire Alexander against Pittsburgh.

“We’re still kind of getting all the opinions, but I’ll have an update for you guys on Wednesday,” LaFleur said, not willing to rule out the potential it could be season-ending. “Everything’s kind of getting looked at right now.”

Alexander was injured in the third quarter when he came up and laid a big hit on Steelers’ running back Najee Harris on a fourth down play. He stayed on the ground for a few minutes and was eventually taken the locker room. A picture of Alexander with his right arm/shoulder in a sling surfaced on social media Monday.

no bueno for jaire pic.twitter.com/pxPGXxsLhm — Norm (@NormanGratz) October 4, 2021

LaFleur said team trainer Bryan Engel and team doctor Pat McKenzie are working to gather some more opinions before proceeding. He did confirm the injury was to the shoulder and not the collarbone. Packers fans are well aware of the impact of a broken collarbone. Former defensive back Charles Woodson missed the second half of Super Bowl XLV and a large portion of the 2012 season after breaking his. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed an extensive time as well when he broke his in 2013 and 2017.

Alexander is just the latest key player to be sidelined. Green Bay started the year without All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari as he recovers from a torn ACL. Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was placed on injured reserve after the first week of the season with a back injury and had surgery last week. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to return. They’ve also seen standout lineman Elgton Jenkins and starting cornerback Kevin King miss the last two games, while deep threat wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was placed on injured reserve last week with a hamstring injury.

“You can never have enough great players out there,” LaFleur said. “And right now we’ve got a few of our stud players on the bench due to injury.”