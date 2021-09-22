Packers: LT Elgton Jenkins dealing with an injury, misses practice | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers are dealing with a bit of a nightmare scenario along the offensive line.

Elgton Jenkins, the versatile third-year lineman that has filled the void at left tackle for the injured David Bakhtiari, is now dealing with an injury of his own. Jenkins was not at practice Wednesday afternoon as the Packers started preparing for this weekend’s game at San Francisco.

“He’s got an ankle (injury),” coach Matt LaFleur said after practice. “Just like we do, we’re going to give him the full week to prove he can play. If he can go out there and feel confident playing on it, we’ll let him go.”

Jenkins was injured during Monday night’s win over the Lions but was able to stay in the game and didn’t miss a snap.

“Elgton’s one of the toughest guys we have on our football team,” LaFleur said. “He’s so reliable. Does a great job no matter what we ask him to do. He never blinks, he doesn’t flinch. Whether it’s center, guard, tackle, he just goes out there and does a great job.”

Jenkins has started the first two games of the season at left tackle for Bakhtiari, who is still recovering from a torn ACL and is on injured reserve for at least the first six weeks of the season. If Jenkins is unable to go against the 49ers, the Packers could move right tackle Billy Turner to the left side and insert veteran Dennis Kelly on the right. Or they could go with Kelly at left and leave Turner on the right side.

“We’ve got a couple different options,” LaFleur said. “You guys (the media) know our roster pretty well, so I’ll let you guys decipher what we may do and then we’ll show you on Sunday.”

Tight end Josiah Deguara did return to practice after missing last week with a concussion.