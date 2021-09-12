Lauer takes no-no into 6th; Brewers hit 5 HRs in 11-1 rout | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Eric Lauer no-hit Cleveland into the sixth inning a day after Milwaukee threw a history-making no-no, his teammates belted five homers and the Brewers beat the Indians 11-1.

Just hours after Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combined on the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season — and Cleveland’s record third time being no-hit this year — Lauer threatened to make it two in a row. Lauer, a native of Northeast Ohio, didn’t give up a hit until Ryan Lavarnway singled to center with one out in the sixth. Lavarnway, the Indians’ backup catcher, lined a 1-2 pitch into center field.

Avisail Garcia and Kolton Wong each hit two home runs, while Manny Pina drove in three runs himself.

The Brewers finished off the sweep of Cleveland and moved to 14 games up in the NL Central on Cincinnati. Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the division is five.

The Crew will now head to Detroit to open a quick two-game series against the Tigers.