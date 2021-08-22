Kolton Wong delivers three RBI, Brewers beat Washington 7-3 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee won for a 10th time in its last 13 games Sunday with a 7-3 victory over Washington.

Kolton Wong got the scoring going quick in the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff home run, his 10th homer of the year. He wasn’t done, driving in two more runs in the fourth inning with a triple. Milwaukee took advantage of a throwing error in the sixth inning to score two more runs and blow the game open. Lorenzo Cain capped the scoring with a solo home run in the seventh.

Adrian Houser made his return from the injured list following a bout with COVID-19. He was on a pitch count and ended up going 3 1/3 innings. He threw 68 pitches, allowed one run on three hits and struck out two. The bullpen did its job for a second straight game. Hunter Strickland, Aaron Ashby and Brad Boxberger pitched a combined 3 2/3 of scoreless ball. Holby Milner ran into some trouble in the ninth by giving up a pair of runs before Josh Hader came on and closed things out for his 26th save.

The Brewers did lose first baseman Eduardo Escobar to a hamstring injury. He will undergo an MRI to determine the severity. It comes a day after having to put outfielder Tyrone Taylor on the injured list with an oblique issue. He’s expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks.

Milwaukee improved to 16-6 in its last 22 games against Washington and the Brewers are now 23-10 since the All-Star break. They own a 7.5 game lead on Cincinnati in the NL Central. The Reds will come to town for a series starting Tuesday night at American Family Field.