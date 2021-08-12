Brewers pound Cubs 17-4, finish off four-game sweep | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee routed Chicago 17-4 Thursday afternoon to finish off its first ever four-game sweep of the Cubs.

The Brewers poured across five runs in the second inning, highlighted by a two-run homer from Jace Peterson. They added four more in the fifth inning thanks to a grand slam by Manny Pina. Milwaukee then scored seven more runs over the next two innings, including another home run from Pina.

The offensive numbers were gaudy up and down the Brewers lineup. Pina had a career-high six RBI and Luis Urias had five. The latter’s day included three doubles and two home runs, making him the first player in Milwaukee history with five extra-base hits in a single game. Jace Peterson finished with five hits and four RBI, while Eduardo Escobar had three hits and Christian Yelich had two.

Have a day, Manny Piña! First career grand slam and follows it with 2R home run. Two pairs of batting gloves given to kids sitting in the front row. 13-1 lead for the Brewers. pic.twitter.com/u4qTk4fqcM — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) August 12, 2021

Milwaukee didn’t get its usual outing from Brandon Woodruff. He went just three innings, allowing one run on two hits and walking three. He threw 74 pitches in those three innings and was replaced by Hunter Strickland, who pitched a scoreless fourth.

The only pitcher the Cubs were truly able to get to was Daniel Norris. Chicago got back-to-back home runs off the reliever in the seventh inning but it was far from enough.

The Brewers have now won nine straight against the Cubs and improved to 13-3 against them this season. They also became the second team in MLB to reach 70 wins on the year and are a season-best 24 games above .500.

At worst, Milwaukee will own an eight-game lead on Cincinnati in the NL Central heading into a weekend series in Pittsburgh.