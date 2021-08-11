Corbin Burnes ties strikeout mark, Brewers beat Chicago 10-0 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

A huge first inning offensively and a lights out effort from Corbin Burnes powered Milwaukee to a 10-0 win Wednesday night over the Chicago Cubs.

Burnes went eight innings and was dominant throughout. He finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts, the second-most in Brewers history. That included 10 straight at one point, which matched the all-time MLB record set by Aaron Nola (2021) and Tom Seaver (1970).

Corbin Burnes tied an MLB record by striking out 🔟 CONSECUTIVE BATTERS 🤯 (via @Brewers) pic.twitter.com/9fRis8xmWM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 12, 2021

The righty allowed just four hits, and of those only two left the infield. He improved to 7-4 on the year and saw his ERA drop to 2.23.

15 strikeouts, no walks. What a night for Corbin Burnes. pic.twitter.com/nM1Rynho2b — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) August 12, 2021

With that kind of night from Burnes Milwaukee didn’t really need much offense but it got a ton anyway. The Brewers scored seven runs off of Jake Arrieta in the first inning. Christian Yelich got it going with an RBI single and that was followed by a two-run double from Omar Narvaez. After Tyrone Taylor drove in a run, Lorenzo Cain had a two-run double of his own. Kolton Wong capped the scoring with his second double of the inning, driving in Cain to hand Milwaukee a monster lead before Burnes even took the mound.

The Brewers, or more accurately Narvaez, weren’t done. The catcher brought in another run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and then hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning.

Overall, Milwaukee’s offense racked up 16 hits and every position player but Avisail Garcia (left with bruised left hand) had at least one.

The win was the Brewers eighth-straight against the Cubs and it moved them to 12-3 against their rivals this season. Also, thanks Atlanta beating Cincinnati in extra innings, the club pushed its lead in the NL Central to eight games on the Reds.

Milwaukee will go for the four-game sweep Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field.