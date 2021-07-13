Freddy Peralta shines in first All-Star appearance but National League falls for eighth straight year | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too.

Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed 5-2 Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.

Near and far, the sport’s entire focus was on Ohtani from the very start. Players on both sides climbed to the dugout rails to watch him, and the Japanese sensation went 0 for 2, grounding out twice as the AL’s leadoff man and DH.

Milwaukee put five players into the midsummer classic, though only three ended up seeing playing time. Corbin Burnes actually took the loss by giving up two runs in two innings of work. Freddy Peralta faired much better, striking out the side in the seventh inning. The lone position player for the Brewers, catcher Omar Narvaez, went 1-for-2.

Pitcher Brandon Woodruff had said earlier that he would not be available to pitch and the same went for closer Josh Hader.

Milwaukee will get a few more days off before opening the second half of the season in Cincinnati against the Reds, a team that currently sits four games back of the Brewers for first place in the NL Central.