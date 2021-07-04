Brewers put three on NL All-Star team | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has three pitchers in the MLB All-Star Game for the first time in franchise history.

Reserves for the game to be held in Colorado were announced Sunday. They included Brewers starters Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes, along with closer Josh Hader, being named to the National League roster.

For Woodruff, it is the second time he’s earned the honor. The ace of Milwaukee’s staff, he’s currently 7-3 on the year and boasts the third-best ERA (1.87) in all of baseball.

This will be Burnes first trip to the midsummer classic. In 82 innings of work this year, Burnes is 4-4 with a 2.41 ERA.

Hader will be going to his third All-Star Game and his first as Milwaukee’s closer. He’s 20-for-20 in save opportunities and has allowed just two runs in his 33 appearances overall.

The Brewers did not have any position players chosen, marking just the second time since 2007 that has happened.

The All-Star Game will be played at Coors Field in Denver on July 13.