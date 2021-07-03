Milwaukee runs its winning streak to 11 with victory at Pittsburgh | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has its second-longest winning streak in team history after an 11-2 win Saturday in Pittsburgh.

The Brewers jumped on Pirates starter Cody Ponce early, scoring five runs off of him in the first two innings. Avisail Garcia drove in three of the runs, while Jace Peterson and Omar Narvaez had the other RBI.

That trio was just getting started. Narvaez finished with five hits, just the second time in franchise history a catcher posted a five-hit game. Garcia racked up four hits and five RBI, while Peterson had two hits and four RBI.

Not that Milwaukee needed it on a huge offensive day, but Eric Lauer delivered a standout effort on the mound. He ended up going 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out four to improve to 3-3 on the season.

The Brewers have now won 11 straight, two games short of the franchise record set in April of 1987. It’s given them an eight-game lead on Cincinnati in the NL Central. They’ll try to finish off a sweep of the Pirates on Sunday afternoon.