Social media reaction to Bucks win Eastern Conference, punching ticket to NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. They got there with a 118-107 win over Atlanta in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night.

As you’d imagine, social media was on fire as the Bucks won the East for the first time ever and punched their ticket to the finals.

Here’s some of the best reaction from some familiar names and some not so familiar:

Wisconsin needed this …… let's enjoy tonight and get ready to bring that trophy HOME !!! #FearTheDeer — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) July 4, 2021

Giannis and the ECF trophy: what a pair pic.twitter.com/Lg2ea1USdH — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) July 4, 2021

I would once again like to thank Kevin Durant's abnormally large foot for stepping on the 3pt line in game 7 to help the Bucks win — Alysa Z (@alysaz23) July 4, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks. 2021 NBA Finals. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/GAFw3zMflV — Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) July 4, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks won two Eastern Conference Finals games without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Imagine hearing that at the beginning of the year. — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) July 4, 2021

Jeff Teague had 11. The Bucks won by 11. Coincidence? I think not — Ryan Wing (@RyanWingFOX11) July 4, 2021

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has made the finals before James harden — KhrispyLife Midd (@Zarathak23) July 4, 2021

Brandon Jennings first said “Bucks In Six” back in 2013. Since he uttered such a phrase, the Bucks have failed to win a series in six games. Hasn’t been done once since he said it. That is, until tonight – when the Milwaukee Bucks reached the NBA Finals. #BucksInSix — Jenny Fischer (@jennylynnfisch) July 4, 2021

Kinda thought I'd die first. — JR Radcliffe (@JRRadcliffe) July 4, 2021

Go crazy Milwaukee! Go crazy! — Sam Dekker (@dekker) July 4, 2021

As the prophet foretold… Bucks in 6. Congrats to them. Enjoy this, Bucks fans. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) July 4, 2021