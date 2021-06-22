Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday to play for Team USA in Tokyo Olympics | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

It could be a special summer for Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

The Milwaukee stars are a huge part of the Bucks push into the Eastern Conference Finals this week as the team looks for its first NBA title since 1971. But the duo could double up on championships as they will both be a part of the U.S. Olympic team for the games in Tokyo.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Middleton and Holiday have committed to play for Team USA.

Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday has committed to play for Team USA in the Summer Olympics, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has committed to joining Team USA's 12-man roster for the Summer Olympics, @excelbasketball agent Mike Lindeman tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2021

Middleton played for Team USA in the 2019 World Cup in which it finished a disappointing seventh, while Holiday has never played for the senior men’s national team.