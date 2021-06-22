Wisconsin unveils alternate uniforms for Notre Dame game | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin will wear alternate uniforms for its game against Notre Dame Sept. 25 in Chicago.

The Badgers unveiled the all white uniforms in a video on their social media channels Tuesday morning.

It included senior tight end Jake Ferguson, senior cornerback Caesar Williams and sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz showing off the uniforms that include a white helmet with the state motto “Forward” draped across the normal red motion “W”.

Mertz took to his Twitter account to show off a few more pictures of the uniforms.