Wisconsin unveils alternate uniforms for Notre Dame game
June 22, 2021
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin
Wisconsin will wear alternate uniforms for its game against Notre Dame Sept. 25 in Chicago.
The Badgers unveiled the all white uniforms in a video on their social media channels Tuesday morning.
It included senior tight end Jake Ferguson, senior cornerback Caesar Williams and sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz showing off the uniforms that include a white helmet with the state motto “Forward” draped across the normal red motion “W”.
09.25.21 pic.twitter.com/402dkh11kN
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 22, 2021
Mertz took to his Twitter account to show off a few more pictures of the uniforms.