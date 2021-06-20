Bucks to face Atlanta in Eastern Conference Finals | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

The Milwaukee Bucks will face Atlanta in the Eastern Conference Finals.

That’s after the Hawks beat the 76ers 103-96 Sunday night in Game 7 of their series. Milwaukee earned its spot in the finals with a Game 7 win in Brooklyn.

The Hawks are led by point guard Trae Young, who is averaging 29.8 points per game and 10.5 assists in the playoffs. That included going for 21 points and 10 assists to close out the series against Philadelphia. He got plenty of help from Kevin Huerter, who dropped a career playoff-best 27 points.

This will be the fifth time the two teams have met in the playoffs, with the most recent coming in 2010 when the Hawks won in seven games. The more recent history favors the Bucks, though, as they took two of the three games the teams played this season.

Atlanta is in the conference finals for the first time since 2015 when current Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was leading the team. The Hawks haven’t been to the NBA Finals since 1961 when they were still located in St. Louis.

Milwaukee will host Game 1 on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.