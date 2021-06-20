Brewers recover from blowing a big lead to beat Colorado | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee blew a big lead Sunday afternoon in Colorado but still found a way to beat the Rockies 7-6 with some late-inning heroics.

The Brewers built a 6-0 lead thanks in part to Kolton Wong’s big day. The second baseman hit his fifth home run of the season and ended up going 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored.

It seemed as though Milwaukee would cruise to an easy win, but things fell apart in the sixth inning. Colorado sent 11 batters to the plate, hitting four home runs and scoring six to tie the game. Eric Lauer was tagged for three of the runs, while Zack Godley allowed the other three.

The game stayed tied until the ninth inning. A day after a two-run homer from Willy Adames in the ninth inning helped Milwaukee to a win, the Brewers got some clutch hitting from Daniel Vogelbach. The first baseman drove a single into right field to score Jace Peterson for what proved to be the winning run.

Brad Boxberger came on in the bottom of the ninth to close the game out for his third save of the season.

Milwaukee has now won two straight and earned a split of the four-game series with the Rockies. The first-place Crew will now head to Arizona for three more games.